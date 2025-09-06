Man smoked out of his hideout in Nairobi’s Huruma estate after killing a young LADY who was set to join University and burying her body in a shallow grave (PHOTO)







Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Faith Kemunto, a young lady who was set to join Machakos University before her disappearance and tragic death in July 2025.

According to investigators, Faith had travelled home from Nairobi on July 27th, 2025, in preparation for her university admission.

On the fateful day, she left home to meet her boyfriend, Gidion Angisa - but she was never seen alive again.

Her disappearance prompted her family to report the matter at Nyamuri Police Station.

Despite initial efforts, the search for Faith and Gidion yielded no positive results.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Gidion had fled to Huruma Estate in Nairobi, where he had been holed up before being smoked out by the detectives.

Upon his arrest, he was found in possession of Faith’s mobile phone.

He was escorted to Nyamira and is currently being held at Ekerenyo Police Station.

A body believed to be that of Faith Kemunto was later recovered burried in a shallow grave by the roadside and was exhumed after an exhumation order was issued by the Nyamira Law Courts.

Detectives have since been granted a 21-day custodial order as investigations continue.

The case is being handled by homicide detectives, forensic experts from the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, and officers based in Nyamira.





The Kenyan DAILY POST