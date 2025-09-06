Man smoked out of his hideout in Nairobi’s Huruma estate after killing a young LADY who was set to join University and burying her body in a shallow grave (PHOTO)

Saturday, September
6, 2025 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)
have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Faith Kemunto, a young lady
who was set to join Machakos University before her disappearance and tragic
death in July 2025.
According to investigators, Faith had travelled home from
Nairobi on July 27th, 2025, in preparation for her university
admission.
On the fateful day, she left home to meet her boyfriend,
Gidion Angisa - but she was never seen alive again.
Her disappearance prompted her family to report the matter
at Nyamuri Police Station.
Despite initial efforts, the search for Faith and Gidion
yielded no positive results.
Subsequent investigations revealed that Gidion had fled to
Huruma Estate in Nairobi, where he had been holed up before being smoked out by
the detectives.
Upon his arrest, he was found in possession of Faith’s
mobile phone.
He was escorted to Nyamira and is currently being held at
Ekerenyo Police Station.
A body believed to be that of Faith Kemunto was later
recovered burried in a shallow grave by the roadside and was exhumed after an
exhumation order was issued by the Nyamira Law Courts.
Detectives have since been granted a 21-day custodial order
as investigations continue.
The case is being handled by homicide detectives, forensic experts from the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, and officers based in Nyamira.

