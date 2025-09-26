Suspected armed robbers lynched and their car torched - Mob shares Ksh 1 million found in the vehicle (PHOTOs)







Friday, September 26, 2025 - Two suspected armed robbers met a brutal end in Kaitui along the Kapsoit–Kipsitet Road after enraged locals cornered them following a dramatic chase.

According to witnesses, the suspects had been linked to a boda boda theft incident in Kapsoit, where traders quickly raised the alarm.

The gang, traveling in a private car, attempted to speed off but were pursued by residents and boda riders.

Their getaway ended in Kaitui, where two of the suspects were caught, lynched on the spot, and their vehicle set ablaze.

A third suspect managed to escape and is currently being sought by authorities.

Shocking details emerged after nearly Ksh 1 million in cash was recovered from the suspects’ vehicle.

However, reports indicate that residents shared the money among themselves before police arrived at the scene.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect who escaped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST