Nigerian national fined Ksh 46.5 million after he was found guilty of trafficking drugs in Nairobi





Friday, September 26, 2025 - In a high-profile narcotics case heard at the Kahawa Law Courts, a Nigerian national, Okwudili Cletus Onuh, was convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple counts of drug trafficking under Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

The change of plea followed the presentation of overwhelming evidence by the prosecution during the hearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Hon. Richard Koech, leading the accused to take responsibility for the charges against him.

Onuh was fined Kshs. 46,500,000 for counts 1, 3, and 4, with a default sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment on each count.

The sentences are to run concurrently, taking into account the three years he has already spent in remand.

The sentence was issued after the prosecution and defence made serious submissions during the sentencing hearing.

The prosecution was led by Principal Prosecution Counsel James Machirah and Prosecution Counsel Gedion Kiprono.

The case against the second accused, Hamid Annet Njoki Kaur, is scheduled to proceed to hearing on 29th September 2025.