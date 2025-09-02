Super Metro breaks its silence after tragic Thika Road accident that left a rider dead and their bus set on fire





Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Public service transport company, Super Metro, has issued a statement following the tragic accident involving one of its buses on Monday, September 1st, 2025, along Thika Road near Juja, where a motorbike rider was killed and the bus later set ablaze by angry residents.

In the Tuesday, September 2nd statement, the operator confirmed the bus, registration number KCZ 358N, was travelling downhill behind a tuk-tuk that suddenly changed lanes.

“A motorbike rider, overtaking at high speed, swerved to avoid the tuk-tuk, struck a pavement, and fell.”

“Tragically, the rider was fatally injured by the bus and passed away at the scene,” Super Metro said.

The company added that the matter is under investigation by Juja Police Station and pledged full cooperation.

It also extended condolences to the bereaved family.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time.”

“Super Metro remains steadfast in its commitment to road safety, compliance with all regulatory requirements, and full support for the ongoing investigation,” the statement read.

Moments after the crash, tension erupted as residents set the matatu on fire.

Images showed flames and thick black smoke billowing from the burning vehicle.