RUTO’s Government defends construction of tarmac road inside Karura Forest amid public outcry!





Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has defended the construction of a tarmac road inside Karura Forest, a move that has triggered public uproar.

Speaking on Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025, Chief Conservator of Forests, Alex Lemarkoko, said the road, which leads to the rangers’ village, is consistent with the Participatory Forest Management Plan (PFMP).

The plan divides Karura into four zones - conservation, ecotourism, plantation, and developed areas - allowing infrastructure within the latter.

“The PFMP clearly provides for development in the ranger village.”

“We are building a new headquarters and improving conditions for our staff,” Lemarkoko said.

He explained that the tarmac will ensure safe movement, particularly at night, and complements the ongoing refurbishment of ranger houses, some of which are over five decades old.

The PFMP also requires the annual conversion of 15 hectares of plantation land into indigenous forest.

Lemarkoko stressed that the road does not compromise conservation goals since it lies within a designated development zone.

His remarks followed mounting concern over the sudden tarmacking, with critics questioning whether consultation took place and whether tarmac undermines the forest’s natural appeal.

Lemarkoko said the project was agreed upon with stakeholders, including Friends of Karura, and is part of sustainable forest management.

“These improvements are structured, planned, and aligned with the management framework to balance staff welfare with ecological integrity,” he added.