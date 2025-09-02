SHOCKING! University of Nairobi Student stabs roommate to death after dispute over hostel toilet in Kikuyu Campus - RIP BRIAN WAMBUI!





Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Police in Kikuyu have arrested a University of Nairobi student accused of fatally stabbing his roommate after a disagreement over the use and cleaning of a hostel bathroom.

The victim, identified as Brian Wambui, succumbed to stab wounds sustained during the altercation at the university’s Kikuyu Campus.

According to investigators, the dispute with his roommate, Justus Otieno, escalated into violence on Monday evening.

“We received a report from a security officer at the University of Nairobi, Kikuyu Campus, regarding an incident in which one student had stabbed another,” said Omondi Ogola, a DCI officer in Kikuyu.

“The injured student was rushed to PCEA Kikuyu Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We suspect the cause of death was the stab injury.”

Wambui’s body was later moved to the PCEA Thogoto Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Police confirmed that the suspected murder weapon had been recovered.

Otieno was arrested shortly after the incident and is being held at Kikuyu Police Station pending investigations and arraignment.

“I can confirm that the matter has been taken up.”

“The police, DCI, and members of the community worked together to apprehend the suspect,” Ogola added.

The tragic killing has shocked the university community, raising concerns over student conflicts in shared accommodation.