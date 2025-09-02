PHOTOs of Corporal KENNEDY MUTUKU NZUVE, the Kenyan Police Officer who died in Haiti accident! He was full of life!





Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - The Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti has paid tribute to Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, a Kenyan officer who died in a tragic road accident during a recovery operation in Pétion-Ville on Sunday, August 31st, 2025.

The crash happened around 5:00 p.m along the Kenscoff–Pétion-Ville Road at Pèlerin 9, when an armored vehicle struck a wall while towing another, which then overturned.

Corporal Nzuve was rushed to Lambert Santé Hospital in Pétion-Ville, where he was pronounced dead.

Born on March 8th, 1984, in Machakos County, Nzuve joined the National Police Service (NPS) in 2005 and later served with the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU).

His remains have since been flown to the Dominican Republic for preservation ahead of repatriation to Kenya.

“From all of us at MSS-Haiti, our thoughts and prayers are with Corporal Nzuve’s family, friends, and colleagues as they grieve this profound loss,” MSS said in a statement, while confirming that other injured officers were out of danger.

The NPS reported that the accident also killed two civilians and left eight MSS officers injured.

It pledged full support to Nzuve’s family during the repatriation process.

This is the second death of a Kenyan officer since the deployment of MSS forces to Haiti in July 2025.

Kenya leads the UN-backed mission, with 800 officers already on the ground and more expected to join in the coming weeks.