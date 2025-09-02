KIKUYU man steals employer’s brand new truck loaded with avocados worth hundreds of thousands - The truck was last spotted at the Busia border (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Members of the public have been urged to assist in tracing a truck and its driver after both went missing while transporting a consignment of avocados valued at several hundred thousand shillings.

The truck, registration number KDR 941D, was loaded on Thursday in Ibanda, Uganda, and was expected to arrive in Nairobi by Saturday evening.

However, it never reached its destination.

The driver, identified as Jamaica Waweru Mulra, had been paid a deposit of Ksh 70,000 for the delivery.

According to reports, he initially claimed that the truck had broken down but assured the owners that the perishable goods would be delivered by Sunday evening.

Shortly thereafter, his phones went off and all communication ceased.

The truck was last spotted at the Busia border, raising fears that the driver may have disappeared with both the vehicle and the valuable consignment.

The matter has since been reported to Juja Police Station, and efforts to trace the missing truck and its driver are ongoing.



