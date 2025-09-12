SHOCK as a senior politician is arrested in connection with the cold-blooded assassination of city lawyer KYALO MBOBU (PHOTOs)







Friday, September 12, 2025 - Kenya African National Union (KANU) Secretary General George Wainaina is among suspects arrested in connection with the murder of prominent lawyer, Mathew Kyalo Mbobu, who was gunned down in Nairobi earlier this week.

Authorities have linked the murder to a financial dispute, with Mbobu reportedly owing money to some of those implicated.

The exact role Wainaina played remains unclear, but investigators are actively pursuing leads.

During the probe, police recovered a substantial amount of cash from the homes of the suspects, prompting the use of money-counting machines to process the evidence.

The operation was coordinated from Nairobi Area Police Headquarters, where part of the investigative team is based.

Sources say the suspects include individuals Mbobu met at a restaurant along Jakaya Kikwete Road just hours before his death.

Some of them are believed to be his clients, and several have already recorded statements detailing their engagements with the slain lawyer.

Police are still searching for the murder weapon and the gunman, who escaped after shooting Mbobu eight times at close range while he was driving along Magadi Road.

The assailant, reportedly riding a motorcycle, targeted Mbobu’s neck and chest, killing him instantly.

Investigators continue to identify and interrogate persons of interest as the case unfolds.

This comes amid reports that Mbobu was reportedly grappling with debts totaling over Ksh 261 million, stemming from unpaid loans and withheld client funds.

