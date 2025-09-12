REVEALED! Slain lawyer KYALO MBOBU was battling Ksh261 million debt and withheld client funds before fatal shooting







Friday, September 12, 2025 - Shocking revelations have emerged detailing the financial turmoil surrounding lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu, who was gunned down on September 9th along Magadi Road.

At the time of his death, Mbobu was reportedly grappling with debts totaling over Ksh 261 million, stemming from unpaid loans, withheld client funds and multiple court judgments.

Sources indicate that Mbobu had been blacklisted by local banks and had resorted to borrowing from shylocks and credit firms.

Investigations by KTN revealed that many of these loans had ballooned to nearly ten times their original value.

In one instance, a Ksh10 million loan taken in 2019 had grown to Ksh72 million, despite Mbobu having repaid Ksh24 million over two years.

In 2023, Mbobu faced a lawsuit at Milimani Court after a religious organization entrusted him with Ksh 250 million for a land sale in Karen.

While he released Ksh 153 million, he withheld Ksh 97 million.

Justice Francis Gikonyo later ordered him to repay the amount with interest, allowing only Ksh8.7 million as legal fees.

His financial woes deepened when a Somali shylock demanded Ksh 52 million repayment for a Ksh 17 million loan tied to a ranch project.

Additionally, in August 2024, another client sued him over Ksh 40 million awarded through arbitration, alleging the funds were never released.

Mbobu was shot eight times at close range, according to Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor, suggesting a targeted killing.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether his financial entanglements played a role in the fatal attack.

