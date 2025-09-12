Gospel singer DADDY OWEN opens up on going through divorce – “It’ easier to accept death than divorce”







Friday, September 12, 2025 - Veteran Kenyan gospel singer, Owen Mwatia popularly known as Daddy Owen, has shared a deeply personal reflection on the emotional toll of divorce.

Speaking on the Joyride podcast, the award-winning artist revealed that psychologists often say accepting death is easier than navigating the complexities of divorce, especially when children are involved.

“Death is final. You cry, mourn, and eventually accept.”

“But divorce? It’s a wound that keeps reopening,” he said.

For Daddy Owen, the hardest part is the ongoing interaction with a former partner due to co-parenting responsibilities.

“If you still have feelings, or bitterness, you still have to see them. There’s no escape.”

He emphasized how children complicate the healing process, noting that they often don’t understand what’s happening, forcing parents to mask their pain.

“You have to pretend to protect them, even when you’re hurting inside.”

The singer also spoke about the uncertainty divorce brings, unlike death, which marks an end.

“It disrupts your rhythm. For men, life feels like a series of milestones. Divorce throws you back to a place of confusion.”

Daddy Owen, who has experienced divorce firsthand, advised celebrity couples to shield their partners during media interviews, warning that careless words can resurface later.

“I had to be very careful with what I said. Everyone wanted an interview.”

He concluded by reflecting on the sense of unity marriage brings - and the void left behind.

“When you’re with your wife, you feel whole. After divorce, it’s like something that belonged to you no longer exists.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST