Woman found murdered and locked inside a house in Kapcherop (PHOTOs)







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Residents of Kapcherop were left in shock after a woman was discovered murdered and locked inside a rental house near Laini Moja.

According to reports, neighbors became suspicious after noticing a foul smell coming from the locked house.

They alerted local authorities, who broke into the premises and found the lifeless body of the woman.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, but police have launched investigations to determine the cause of death and to track down those responsible.

The body was later moved to a nearby mortuary as officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) processed the scene.

The incident has sparked fear and sadness in the community, with residents calling for heightened security in the area to curb rising cases of crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST