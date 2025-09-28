MP PETER KALUMA linked to escapades with late Kasipul MP, ONG’ONDO WERE’s widow at Kilimani hotel

Sunday, September 28, 2025 - Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, has been thrust into the spotlight after explosive allegations surfaced linking him to secret escapades with the widow of the late Kasipul MP, Ong’ondo Were.

According to sources, Kaluma was allegedly spotted at a popular Kilimani hotel in the company of Ong’ondo Were’s second wife, barely days after the legislator’s death.

Kaluma, a well-known womanizer, has not publicly responded to the allegations.

However, the scandal has already taken a life of its own on social media, where Kenyans are mercilessly dissecting the story and questioning the moral compass of their leaders.

The late Ong’ondo Were died under circumstances that left his family and constituents in shock after he was gunned down by masked assassins.

