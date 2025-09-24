Scandal rocks Safaricom! Junior staff cries out after he was fired for confronting a Senior Manager over his wife, leading to a physical fight







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - A storm is brewing at Safaricom after a junior employee came out crying foul over what he terms as an unfair dismissal following a heated confrontation with a Head of Department during a company event.

According to the sacked staff, drama unfolded when the Senior Manager, who was reportedly intoxicated, allegedly crossed the line by getting touchy with his wife.

The confrontation quickly turned physical as the junior staff defended his spouse, shocking colleagues who witnessed the altercation.

Days later, the junior employee was dismissed on grounds of indiscipline, a decision he insists was rushed, biased and executed without a fair hearing.

He further claims he has been reaching out to Employee Relations Manager, Odhiambo Ooko, in pursuit of justice, but his efforts have been frustrated.

Instead, Ooko is allegedly ignoring his pleas and even sabotaging the process by making fictitious claims to seal his fate.

The disgruntled employee has now gone public, accusing the management of frustrating him.

