CCTV footage reveals final movements of slain lawyer KYALO MBOBU before he was gunned down in cold blood







Friday, September 12, 2025 - Newly released CCTV footage has shed light on the final moments of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu before his fatal shooting along Magadi Road.

The footage shows Mbobu leaving his office at Town House in Nairobi’s CBD on Tuesday, September 9th, at 5:11 PM, dressed in a suit with a blue shirt and red tie, carrying a laptop bag.

At 5:14 PM, Mbobu was seen exiting the elevator, exchanging farewells with security personnel, and walking toward his car parked on Kaunda Street.

A man dressed in black, seen making a phone call near the building, appeared to observe Mbobu as he passed.

Mbobu departed the CBD via Wabera Street and Parliament Road, eventually joining Lang’ata and Magadi Roads.

He was gunned down by an assailant on a motorcycle while his vehicle was stationary.

Government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor confirmed that Mbobu sustained eight close-range gunshot wounds, leading to fatal bleeding.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have since impounded two vehicles and questioned two senior officials who met Mbobu earlier that day between 11 AM and 1:15 PM.

Investigators are analyzing phone records to determine possible links and whether the vehicles were used to trail the lawyer.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, speaking on Thursday, said the investigation is progressing.

“Persons of interest have been identified and are being interrogated. We remain hopeful that justice will prevail,” he stated.

The motive behind the assassination remains unclear as investigations continue.

CCTV footage captures moments from lawyer Kyalo Mbobu’s last day before he was shot and killed along Magadi Road in Nairobi’s Karen area on Tuesday evening pic.twitter.com/hfw6lVKPeH — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) September 11, 2025

