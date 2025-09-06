Reactions as it emerges that PHILIP KARANJA’s new girlfriend was his ex-wife’s Personal Assistant (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Celebrated filmmaker Philip Karanja, popularly known as Phil, has set social media abuzz after unveiling his new girlfriend, barely two years after parting ways with renowned actress, Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress.

Fresh details have now emerged that the lady warming his heart, Mukami Maina, once worked as Kate Actress’ Personal Assistant, a revelation that has sparked heated debate online.

Netizens unearthed an old social media post where Kate heaped praises on Mukami for being a dedicated and reliable team player.

In another post, Kate shared a cheerful photo enjoying good moments alongside Mukami, underscoring their once-close bond.

The disclosure has stirred mixed reactions across social media.

While some Kenyans congratulated Phil and Mukami on their blossoming romance, others expressed discomfort, questioning the dynamics of the relationship given Mukami’s past professional connection to Phil’s ex-wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST