How CATE ACTRESS reacted after her ex-husband, PHIL KARANJA, introduced her former PA, MUKAMI MAINA, as new lover

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Kenyan filmmaker Philip Karanja, aka Director Phil, has sparked a buzz on social media after he quietly introduced a new chapter in his love life.
This is after the CEO of Phil-It Productions recently shared
a cozy Instagram story featuring Mukami Maina, a name that’s already familiar
to fans of his ex-wife, actress Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress.
Mukami, once Kate’s Personal Assistant, is now the woman at
the center of this unfolding romance.
The soft launch of their relationship, marked by a warm
photo and celebratory toast, has ignited a flurry of reactions online.
Kate Actress has reacted gracefully to the development after
posting a video clip with Mukami with the caption; “To happiness Baby girl
Mukami Maina,” suggesting a gracious nod to the new couple and their shared
history.
Director Phil and Kate Actress were married for six years
before announcing their separation in September 2023.
Kate Actress, meanwhile, has also turned the page in her
personal life and found love again.
She is currently in a relationship with Michael Mwangi, an
entrepreneur who has become a regular feature on her social media.
The couple went public with their romance a few months after
her separation from Director Phil, and have since been sharing glimpses of
their affectionate bond - from baecations in Bangkok to birthday celebrations
in Zanzibar.
Despite facing occasional scrutiny and rumors, Kate has
remained unapologetically open about her new chapter, even cheekily referring
to Michael as her “beard man” and affirming that she feels “loved and well
kept”
September 6, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments