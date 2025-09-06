Juicy PHOTOs of NURSE JUDY amid revelations that her husband cheated on her with their househelp and got her pregnant! Wanaume hutaka nini







Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Stunning photos of Nurse Judy have left many wondering how her husband could still cheat on her with their former househelp, Grace - who even ended up pregnant.

In the viral story, Judy revealed that Grace, whom she had trusted, upgraded, and even sponsored to beauty school, betrayed her by secretly dating her husband for most of 2023.

Despite the shocking betrayal, Judy says she has since chosen peace and now co-parents through Grace.

Kenyans online, however, can’t get over Judy’s beauty.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST