Reactions as an elderly Somali tycoon marries a beautiful LADY young enough to be his granddaughter - Multiple videos of the wedding ceremony







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Social media has erupted after a wealthy Somali tycoon, said to own a vast business empire, officially tied the knot with a bride young enough to be his granddaughter.

Viral videos from the lavish ceremony show the youthful bride seated beside the frail-looking elderly groom as family, friends, and dignitaries cheered them on.

While the groom appeared visibly sickly despite his immense wealth, what caught the attention of many was the bride’s gloomy expression, sparking speculation that the union may not have been entirely voluntary.

The clips have ignited fierce debate online, with some users condemning the marriage as exploitative, while others defended it as a personal choice between consenting adults.

The spectacle has once again thrust the spotlight on the controversial trend of young women marrying wealthy older men in pursuit of financial security.

Watch the videos.

Somali tycoon marries a beautiful LADY pic.twitter.com/N0JionZ8PY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 24, 2025

