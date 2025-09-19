A group of Gen Zs arrested for kidnapping someone in Ruaka and demanding a ransom of Sh 500,000 to set him free (PHOTOs)





Friday, September 19, 2025 - Kiambu Sub-County detectives have apprehended five suspects for masterminding a kidnapping incident in Ruaka.

The operation and subsequent arrest of the suspects unfolded after the victim’s girlfriend's call to his boyfriend was answered by an unidentified voice that demanded a ransom of Sh 500,000 for the safe return of her boyfriend.

Acting on intelligence leads, a team of detectives sprang into action, trailing down the kidnappers.

Their relentless efforts led them to Ithanga, where they successfully rescued the victim, who was found with numerous visible injuries and a blood-stained shirt, and arrested the suspects: Sydney Ezra Achanda, John Louise Omondi, Enock Sum Cheruyot, Peter Kanini Mwangi, and Lucy Sara Muhonja near Quickmatt Thindigua.

The detectives also impounded two getaway vehicles used by the suspects: a Suzuki Swift (KDD 841D) and a Mazda Demio (KDP 468Y).

A search of these vehicles revealed a kitchen knife, ten assorted mobile phones, and a tablet, among other items.

At the time of their arrest, the kidnappers had already received a ransom of Sh 68,000.

The five suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing, awaiting their court appearance.