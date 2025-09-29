Poverty is the enemy!! Netizens react as a young Kenyan man flaunts his elderly Mzungu MUMAMA and tells off critics - ‘Wakudumu” (VIDEO)

Monday, September 29,
2025 - A young Kenyan man has stirred up social media after sharing a
playful video with his older Mzungu partner - who many say could be his
mother’s age.
In the video, the couple is seen giggling and goofing around
like high school sweethearts, radiating undeniable chemistry.
At one point, the young man looks straight into the camera
and declares “Wakudumu,” a bold statement that their love will endure despite
the critics.
The video quickly went viral, igniting mixed reactions.
Some netizens gushed over their bond, calling it “pure joy,”
while others speculated about hidden motives, suggesting the man might be
chasing money or a visa.
One cheeky netizen summed up the skepticism: “Poverty is the
enemy.”
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
😂😂😂😂😂lemme just leave this here. The enemy is poverty.🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/6gEFkRKy6T— 5 People (@_MtuTano) September 28, 2025
