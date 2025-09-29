Poverty is the enemy!! Netizens react as a young Kenyan man flaunts his elderly Mzungu MUMAMA and tells off critics - ‘Wakudumu” (VIDEO)







Monday, September 29, 2025 - A young Kenyan man has stirred up social media after sharing a playful video with his older Mzungu partner - who many say could be his mother’s age.

In the video, the couple is seen giggling and goofing around like high school sweethearts, radiating undeniable chemistry.

At one point, the young man looks straight into the camera and declares “Wakudumu,” a bold statement that their love will endure despite the critics.

The video quickly went viral, igniting mixed reactions.

Some netizens gushed over their bond, calling it “pure joy,” while others speculated about hidden motives, suggesting the man might be chasing money or a visa.

One cheeky netizen summed up the skepticism: “Poverty is the enemy.”

Watch the video.

😂😂😂😂😂lemme just leave this here. The enemy is poverty.🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/6gEFkRKy6T — 5 People (@_MtuTano) September 28, 2025