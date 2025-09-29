City slay queen accused of abandoning her child with her mother in the village- Cuts communication and turns into a party animal (PHOTOs)







Monday, September 29, 2025 - A young lady has been thrust into the spotlight after she was accused of abandoning her child with her mother in the village and vanishing into the city party scene.

According to reports, the lady left her little baby under the care of her mother, telling family she was heading to campus to pursue her studies.

But almost immediately after leaving, she allegedly changed her phone number and cut all communication, leaving her worried mother to shoulder the responsibility of raising the child alone.

Relatives say the mother was left devastated, trying to reach her daughter in vain while juggling the unexpected role of caregiver.

Shocking revelations later emerged that the young mother had not been prioritizing school as she claimed.

Instead, she had allegedly been spotted at several wild parties, living the high life in the city and embracing the “slay queen” lifestyle.

The exposé has stirred a heated debate online, with some slamming the lady for abandoning her child and others pointing fingers at peer pressure and reckless youth culture.

The Kenyan DAILY POST