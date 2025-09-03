Pombe Sio Supu! Slay Queen’s wild club video stuns netizens - She nearly exposed her ‘nini’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 - A viral video of a bold slay queen having a good time at a city club while tipsy has lit up social media.
In the viral video, the daring slay queen, dressed in a
curve-hugging mini dress, stole the spotlight as she danced atop the DJ booth
counter with fearless flair.
Her jaw-dropping moves had revellers both cheering and
gasping, especially when she nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction
mid-performance.
While some fans applauded her confidence and unapologetic
vibe, others speculated she may have been a little too deep into the bottle - suggesting
she might not recall her viral moment once the hangover hits.
As Kenyans cheekily put it, pombe sio supu.
Watch the video HERE>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments