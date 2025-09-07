Police trucks captured on camera ferrying construction materials to a private building under construction (PHOTO)







Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Questions are being raised after a photo emerged online showing police trucks being used to ferry construction materials to a private building site in Membley.

Reports indicate that the trucks delivered sand, cement, and other supplies to the site believed to be linked to a powerful individual.

The incident has sparked outrage among Kenyans, with many accusing the police of misusing state resources meant for public service.

“Our taxes are paying for police trucks to do private errands? This is outright corruption,” one furious social media user wrote.

See the photo.

