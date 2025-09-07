Boda boda riders torch an Audi belonging to a DCI officer after he pulled out a pistol and shot dead two riders during a violent confrontation (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Chaos erupted in Makongeni Estate, Thika, after angry boda boda riders set ablaze an Audi A3 hatchback belonging to a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer.

Trouble started when the luxury vehicle allegedly knocked down a rider and his passenger, leaving them with serious injuries.

Furious colleagues stormed the scene, sparking a heated confrontation.

Eyewitnesses say the officer, instead of calming the situation, pulled out his firearm and shot dead two riders on the spot, a move that only inflamed the already tense crowd.

In retaliation, the boda boda operators descended on his sleek Audi, torching it and reducing it to a smoldering shell as residents and motorists watched in shock.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show the German machine engulfed in flames.

The dramatic incident briefly paralyzed traffic flow along the busy road, with police later moving in to disperse the crowd.

