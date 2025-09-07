Fake gold merchant arrested in Langata after defrauding a foreign national millions of shillings (PHOTOs)

Sunday, September 7, 2025 - A joint operation comprising of DCI and KPS officers drawn from Langata Sub-County has led to the arrest of Stephen Magero in connection with a fraudulent gold scam involving a Pakistani national.
The fake gold dealer was arrested at Sultan Suites, Ngong
View Estate, following investigations into a complaint filed by the foreign
national who reported being defrauded of USD 34,800.
Investigations have revealed that the suspect presented the
complainant with 500 grams of counterfeit gold and received the payment in
cash.
Subsequent testing of the gold revealed it to be fake,
prompting the complainant to report the matter at Karen Police Station.
A search conducted at the suspect’s office resulted to the
recovery of ten (10) bars of suspected fake gold, business cards bearing the
name John Mbalaka, a MacBook Pro laptop, smelting machines and related
apparatus, a mining certificate under the name Chawanda Minerals, a weighing
machine, two plastic boxes containing sand and several assorted files and
documents.
The suspect is currently in custody pending arraignment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
