Police rescue a Pakistani national from an angry mob in Nakuru that was baying for his blood after defrauding them (PHOTO)







Sunday, September 7, 2025 - A team of law enforcement officers from Nakuru North Sub-County have rescued a Pakistani national, Ahmad Shabbir, from an irate mob baying for his blood after he allegedly swindled members of the public out of their hard-earned money through false pretences.

Shabbir’s arrest followed reports of a man being surrounded by an angry mob in Nakuru, demanding justice.

Quick intervention by police officers saved him from a mob attack.

However, his two accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

Preliminary investigations show that Shabbir and his accomplices are linked to similar fraud cases in the area.

It was also established that Shabbir was out on bond from Ahero Police Station, where he had previously been charged with obtaining money by false pretences.

He had been ordered to report back to the station on August 20, 2025, but instead continued with his fraudulent activities.

The suspect is currently in custody, undergoing processing, as detectives intensify the search for his accomplices, who are still at large.





