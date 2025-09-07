Cracks emerge within DCP Party as GACHAGUA publicly rebukes MALALA over KITUYI appointment and by-election strategy







Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Cracks have emerged within the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) after party leader, Rigathi Gachagua, publicly rebuked his deputy, Cleophas Malala, for opposing the appointment of Dr Mukhisa Kituyi as Spokesperson and Head of Secretariat for the United Opposition.

Speaking during a church service in Kipipiri, Nyandarua County, on Sunday, September 7th, Gachagua defended Kituyi’s selection, emphasizing the need to balance youthful energy with seasoned leadership.

“Malala is a capable young leader, but he misunderstood our intentions.”

“Gen Z and Millennial leaders need mentorship, and Kituyi brings that,” Gachagua stated.

Malala had earlier criticized the appointment, arguing that the coalition required a spokesperson with fresh ideas and youthful dynamism.

His absence from a key coalition meeting in Nairobi further signaled discontent.

The rift deepened when Malala declared DCP will field its own candidate in the upcoming Mbeere North by-election, defying calls for a joint DCP-DAP-Kenya ticket.

Gachagua responded by urging calm, reiterating the party’s commitment to fair nominations and unity within the opposition.

Meanwhile, DCP’s nominated candidate, Duncan Mbui, announced his decision to run as an independent, citing undue influence from coalition partners aimed at sidelining DCP’s participation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST