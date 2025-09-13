Drama along Migori-Kisii Road as bhang trafficker on boda boda is cornered by police - Accomplice escapes into sugarcane plantation







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Acting on a tip-off, police officers from Awendo Police Station yesterday conducted a crackdown on narcotics along the Migori-Kisii Road.

They spotted an individual riding a motorcycle with one pillion passenger.

When flagged down, the passenger jumped off and escaped into a sugarcane plantation, leaving behind the rider and a suspicious package.

Upon searching it, the officers found several brooms of cannabis sativa weighing approximately four kilograms.

The suspect was escorted to the station and placed in custody for processing and arrangement before court, while the exhibit was secured at the same facility.

The National Police Service commends the officers involved in the recovery and remains steadfast in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse, which continues to pose a serious threat to public safety.





