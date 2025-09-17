Alifuliza Kasusu na shtick yake ni size AAA!! A LADY leaks a video of VERA SIDIKA’s ‘bestie’, CIGGIE JOHNSON, in a cheap lodging after he refused to pay her after “mechi”





Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - A disgruntled lady has leaked a video of popular events host Ciggie Johnson, known in entertainment circles as socialite Vera Sidika’s bestie, inside a dingy lodging.

According to the lady, Ciggie had invited her for a private session, but after “mechi” he allegedly refused to settle the agreed amount.

Feeling shortchanged, the furious lady recorded him inside the cheap guest house and later leaked the footage online.

The scandalous clip has since gone viral, leaving netizens shocked that a high-profile figure, who often flaunts a glamorous lifestyle on social media, could be linked to such an embarrassing incident.

Ciggie is widely known for bragging about his status, portraying himself as a “high-value man” who only associates with “classy women.”

The leaked video, however, has sparked a heated debate, with critics mocking him for living a double life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST