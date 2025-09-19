PAULINE NJOROGE breaks her silence after she was accused of being a husband snatcher







Friday, September 19, 2025 - Political strategist and blogger Pauline Njoroge has spoken out after being thrust into the spotlight following allegations that she “snatched” another woman’s husband.

Rumors circulating online claimed that Pauline’s boyfriend, Charles Wairumbi, was already married when he began seeing her, sparking accusations that she wrecked his marriage and left his wife heartbroken.

Addressing the claims, Pauline dismissed the narrative, insisting that she did not interfere in anyone’s marriage.

She explained that Wairumbi and his wife had already separated before they met.

“I did not participate in breaking up a marriage. Life happens. Sometimes two good people meet, try to build something together, and along the way it doesn’t work out. They part ways, move on, and later meet other people with whom they start new chapters,” she wrote.

She further rubbished claims that Charles abandoned his wife to attend her 40th birthday last week, calling the allegations “ridiculous.”

Pauline also expressed disappointment that some netizens dragged Charles’ children and parents into the scandal in a bid to sensationalize the story.

