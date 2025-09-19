Drama as SUDI’s two wives break into his safe and steal millions of shillings as they gang up against his latest side chick, MERCY MASAI







Friday, September 19, 2025 - Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s polygamous marriage is said to be in turmoil, with fresh drama now unfolding around his latest affair with social media personality, Mercy Masai.

According to rumour mills, Sudi’s two wives recently staged a daring act after allegedly breaking into his safe at one of his lavish homes.

The duo reportedly made away with a staggering Ksh 400 million, which had been stashed in dollars.

They are said to have split the cash equally, each walking away with Ksh 200 million.

The two wives, who are believed to have forged a strong alliance, are said to have turned their anger on Mercy Masai.

Sources claim they view her as the biggest threat to their marriage and have united against her.





