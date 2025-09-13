Past romantic video of the Somali LADY, FARHIYO AHMED, who was found dead at a guest house in South B, and her killer boyfriend, CHELSEA MWANGI - They looked like a perfect couple







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Police are investigating the death of a Somali woman whose body was discovered at a guest house in Nairobi’s South B Estate.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Farhiyo Ahmed, had checked into the Fuata Nyayo Guest House late at night in the company of a man identified as Chelsea Mwangi, alias Mcheche, according to a police report filed at Mariguini Police Station.

Mwangi is believed to be her boyfriend.

Guest house owner Joyce Wangari told officers that Mwangi paid Ksh 400 for the room.

The following morning, a caretaker noticed the door to the room was partly open and alerted management.

Upon entering, she found Ahmed lying on the bed with blood oozing from her mouth and nose.

Police later confirmed the body also bore visible head injuries.

Detectives from the Makadara Directorate of Criminal Investigations, officers from the South B Police Station, and the Scenes of Crime unit visited the scene and collected evidence.

The body was moved to the Nairobi Funeral Home (formerly City Mortuary), where a postmortem examination will be conducted.

Authorities have since launched a manhunt for Mwangi, who fled the scene and is now considered the prime suspect.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading to Ahmed’s death.

A past romantic video of Mwangi and his deceased girlfriend has emerged.

The pair appeared deeply in love, prompting questions about what could have driven Mwangi to allegedly commit the heinous act.

FARHIYO AHMED and her boyfriend, CHELSEA MWANGI pic.twitter.com/27vs9zwoml — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST