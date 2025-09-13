A man driving a salon car registration number KDK 609 C confronted for preying on ‘small girls’ (VIDEO)







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Drama erupted after a man driving a salon car, registration number KDK 609C, was confronted by a concerned member of the public for allegedly preying on schoolgirls.

In the viral video, the visibly shaken man is seen being questioned and shamed as onlookers accuse him of targeting “small girls.”

Witnesses claim that he had lured a girl into his car under the pretext of sending her to a nearby shop for a soda.

The vigilant citizen who confronted him claimed that he had earlier spotted him with another young girl, even as the suspect desperately tried to defend himself.

The clip has since ignited a heated debate online, with many Kenyans expressing outrage and calling for tougher measures against men who exploit vulnerable girls.

Others praised the citizens for their swift action in exposing the suspect.

It remains unclear whether the man was later arrested, but calls for authorities to investigate the incident and take decisive action are growing louder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST