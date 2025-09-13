This video of a Slay Queen pulling wild antics in a Nairobi club has stunned netizens - See how men were salivating (WATCH)

Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Nairobi’s nightlife never disappoints and neither do its bold partygoers.
A viral video from a popular city club has stirred online
buzz after a daring slay queen took center stage with her electrifying dance
moves.
Dressed in a jaw-dropping outfit that left little to the
imagination, she climbed onto an elevated surface and confidently showed off
her moves as the crowd roared in approval.
The moment nearly turned awkward when she experienced a
close-call wardrobe malfunction, but a group of men nearby seemed thoroughly
entertained.
Online reactions have been split: some praised her fearless
self-expression and carefree vibe, while others felt she crossed the line in
her quest for attention.
Watch the video below or HERE>>>
Moto sana... pic.twitter.com/iyHIAXWOmA— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 13, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments