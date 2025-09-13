This video of a Slay Queen pulling wild antics in a Nairobi club has stunned netizens - See how men were salivating (WATCH)







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Nairobi’s nightlife never disappoints and neither do its bold partygoers.

A viral video from a popular city club has stirred online buzz after a daring slay queen took center stage with her electrifying dance moves.

Dressed in a jaw-dropping outfit that left little to the imagination, she climbed onto an elevated surface and confidently showed off her moves as the crowd roared in approval.

The moment nearly turned awkward when she experienced a close-call wardrobe malfunction, but a group of men nearby seemed thoroughly entertained.

Online reactions have been split: some praised her fearless self-expression and carefree vibe, while others felt she crossed the line in her quest for attention.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

