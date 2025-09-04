Nyinyi ndio mnakula pesa ya wagonjwa - Angry Kenyan confronts SHA workers in traffic (VIDEO)

Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Nairobi traffic after a furious Kenyan man was captured on video confronting staff from the Social Health Authority (SHA).
In the viral clip, the visibly angry motorist is heard
accusing the officials of mismanaging and pocketing funds meant for sick and
vulnerable Kenyans.
“Nyinyi ndio mnakula pesa ya wagonjwa,” the man
shouted, leaving the SHA workers covered in shame.
The confrontation comes at a time when the newly established
SHA, which replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), has been under
public scrutiny over accountability and service delivery.
Angry Kenyan confronts SHA workers in traffic pic.twitter.com/ZmxQ0XEIWE— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 4, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
