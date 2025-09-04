Nyinyi ndio mnakula pesa ya wagonjwa - Angry Kenyan confronts SHA workers in traffic (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Nairobi traffic after a furious Kenyan man was captured on video confronting staff from the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In the viral clip, the visibly angry motorist is heard accusing the officials of mismanaging and pocketing funds meant for sick and vulnerable Kenyans.

“Nyinyi ndio mnakula pesa ya wagonjwa,” the man shouted, leaving the SHA workers covered in shame.

The confrontation comes at a time when the newly established SHA, which replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), has been under public scrutiny over accountability and service delivery.

Angry Kenyan confronts SHA workers in traffic pic.twitter.com/ZmxQ0XEIWE — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 4, 2025

