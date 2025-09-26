Former Nyeri First Lady MARGARET GACHAGUA pays tribute to late husband NDERITU GACHAGUA - She doesn’t see eye to eye with RIGATHI after he disinherited her







Friday, September 26, 2025 - Forrmer Nyeri First Lady, Margaret Gachagua, has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Nderitu Gachagua, the first Governor of Nyeri County, during a visit to his grave.

In a quiet moment of reflection, Mrs. Gachagua laid flowers at the gravesite, honoring the memory of her husband, who passed away on 24th February 2017.

Hon. Nderitu Gachagua is fondly remembered as a visionary leader, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.

His leadership style, described as inspirational and people-centered, left an indelible mark not only on Nyeri residents but across the country.

“His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched and in the progress Nyeri continues to build upon,” Mrs. Gachagua remarked, reflecting on his contributions.

However, her tribute comes against a backdrop of family tensions.

Margaret is said to have fallen out with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nderitu’s brother, after claims that he disinherited her following the Governor’s death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST