Nganya Menace!! A conductor captured pulling dangerous stunts as he flirts with death (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - A reckless matatu conductor was filmed performing dangerous stunts on a moving vehicle, risking his life.

In the viral video, the youthful conductor is seen dangerously hanging on the door, swinging in and out of the matatu, and even attempting acrobatic moves as the vehicle sped down a busy road.

Online viewers have condemned the behavior, branding it a ticking time bomb.

Many Kenyans have raised concerns over the growing menace of indiscipline in the matatu sector, where touts and drivers routinely flout traffic laws in the name of entertaining passengers or attracting customers.

Authorities have since been urged to take swift action to curb such risky behaviors before tragedy strikes.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST