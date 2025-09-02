Uproar as a landlady evicts tenant and her children in the middle of the night (VIDEO)

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Drama unfolded when a landlady threw out her tenant and her children in the dead of night, accusing the woman of attempting to burn down her house.
The incident left the young family stranded outside with no
shelter, sparking outrage among online users who condemned the late-night
eviction.
The landlady is said to have confronted the tenant over
suspicions that she had tried to set the house ablaze, though the exact cause
of the fire scare remains unclear.
In a video widely shared on social media, the distressed
woman is seen defending herself against the accusations as her children cling
to her side.
The mother and her children spent the night in the cold as
sympathizers tried to intervene.
Many have since questioned the landlady’s actions, arguing
that even in cases of disputes, legal procedures should be followed rather than
resorting to instant eviction, especially where children are involved.
Watch the video.
Uproar as a landlady evicts tenant and her children in the middle of the night pic.twitter.com/W7RUg6BHsc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 2, 2025
