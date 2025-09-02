Uproar as a landlady evicts tenant and her children in the middle of the night (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Drama unfolded when a landlady threw out her tenant and her children in the dead of night, accusing the woman of attempting to burn down her house.

The incident left the young family stranded outside with no shelter, sparking outrage among online users who condemned the late-night eviction.

The landlady is said to have confronted the tenant over suspicions that she had tried to set the house ablaze, though the exact cause of the fire scare remains unclear.

In a video widely shared on social media, the distressed woman is seen defending herself against the accusations as her children cling to her side.

The mother and her children spent the night in the cold as sympathizers tried to intervene.

Many have since questioned the landlady’s actions, arguing that even in cases of disputes, legal procedures should be followed rather than resorting to instant eviction, especially where children are involved.

Watch the video.

Uproar as a landlady evicts tenant and her children in the middle of the night pic.twitter.com/W7RUg6BHsc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST