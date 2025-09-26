KAMBA man wows Netizens after sharing a video communicating with his dog - Wakamba Watatuonyesha Mambo (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Social media has erupted with laughter and amazement after a Kamba man shared a hilarious video showing him “communicating” with his dog.

In the trending clip, the man is seen issuing instructions, and shockingly, the dog appears to respond as if it understands every word.

From gestures to reactions, the four-legged friend seemed perfectly in sync with its owner, leaving netizens in disbelief.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many Kenyans cracking jokes and declaring, “Wakamba watatuonyesha mambo!”

Some praised the man for his unique bond with his pet, while others turned the moment into comedy material, flooding timelines with memes and funny captions.

Watch the video.

Kamba man wows Netizens after sharing a video communicating with his dog pic.twitter.com/geV0eFTGkD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST