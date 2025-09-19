Mystery as cab driver leaves phones behind and disappears - Pregnant wife appeals for help (PHOTOs)







Friday, September 19, 2025 - A family in Nairobi is in distress after a man identified as Charles Mwangi, a cab driver, went missing under unclear circumstances.

According to his wife, Mwangi left his two mobile phones at home before disappearing, making it impossible to trace his whereabouts.

She described the situation as unusual and deeply worrying.

His heavily pregnant wife has now turned to social media, sharing his photos and pleading with the public to help locate him.

She noted that the disappearance has added to her emotional and physical strain as she prepares to give birth.

The family is appealing to anyone with information about Mwangi’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or contact them directly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST