CCTV footage captures a man being attacked by thugs in Ruiru at night as insecurity escalates in the area (VIDEO)







Friday, September 19, 2025 - Residents of Ruiru are calling for urgent security intervention after CCTV footage captured a shocking attack by armed robbers in the Kimbo area.

The footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows a man being ambushed and assaulted by thugs wielding crude weapons before they made away with his belongings.

The brazen incident has left locals living in fear, with many expressing concern over what they describe as an alarming rise in crime within the fast-growing town.

Community members now want more police patrols, installation of additional street lights, and swift action to restore order and protect residents.

They argue that insecurity has become rampant, with cases of muggings, break-ins, and violent robberies being reported frequently.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST