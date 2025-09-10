Team Makasi!! Nairobi Slay Queens’ viral club video sets tongues wagging (WATCH)







Wednesday, September 10, 2025 - A viral clip of two Nairobi slay queens getting a little too cozy in a nightclub has set social media abuzz.

In the video, the duo is seen dancing like no one’s watching and serving main character energy with zero chill.

However, their undeniable chemistry has seen netizens questioning if they are just besties having a good time or baes.

“We need receipts!” one user posted, while another added, “This is giving situationship with benefits.”

What’s wild is how scenes like this, once considered scandalous, are now common in Nairobi’s party scene.

Whether it’s friendship goals or something more, one thing’s for sure, Nairobi’s nightlife is the gift that keeps on trending.

