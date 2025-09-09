MP’s bodyguard arrested after losing gun while partying at OSCAR SUDI’s Timber XO club - Was he drugged?







Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - A bodyguard attached to Moiben Member of Parliament, Phylis Bartoo, has been arrested after misplacing his firearm while partying at a club in Eldoret Town, Uasin Gishu County.

The police corporal reported that on the night of Saturday, September 6th, he was at Timber XO Club, a popular entertainment joint owned by Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, while in the company of a friend, when he discovered his Beretta pistol, loaded with 15 bullets, was missing.

He admitted to police that he could not recall how or where the weapon went missing.

A search at the club yielded nothing.

Officers later visited the establishment for further checks but still failed to recover the firearm.

Following the incident, the officer was detained as investigations continue.

Police have expressed concern that the missing weapon could be used to commit crimes.

This is the second such incident in a week involving police officers losing firearms.

Last week, another officer was arrested in Meru County after losing his rifle.

He was later arraigned in court and detained to allow further investigations.

Authorities have launched a multi-agency search to recover the weapon and establish the circumstances under which it disappeared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST