More PHOTOs of polygamous Lugari MP, NABII NABWERA’s new wife - He snatched her from his nephew and scattered their wedding plans







Wednesday, September 3, 2025 - More photos of Lugari MP, Nabii Nabwera’s new wife, Egesa Dayana, have surfaced online.

According to insiders, Nabwera is accused of snatching the young beauty from his own nephew, just months before the two were set to walk down the aisle.

The revelation has left many shocked, with claims that the MP’s actions not only broke up a family but also scattered the nephew’s long-awaited wedding plans.

Nabwera, who is already known for his polygamous lifestyle, has in the past been branded a notorious womanizer with an insatiable appetite for “anything in a skirt.”

To make matters worse, one of his wives recently confronted him publicly, warning that “HIV doesn’t respect titles.”

The emergence of Dayana’s photos has only added fuel to the fire, with critics accusing the MP of dragging his family name into endless scandals.

