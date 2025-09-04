Men slam X for user claiming women with this body shape are a turn off - ‘You Know Nothing” (PHOTO)







Thursday, September 4, 2025 - A fiery online debate erupted after a netizen posted a photo of a woman with a visible FUPA (fat upper pubic area), calling it “a turn off.”

The post quickly went viral, sparking backlash, especially from men, who passionately defended the look.

One user clapped back, “FUPA is one of the most attractive parts of a woman, especially if she has the curves to complement it.”

“You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

The exchange reignited conversations around body positivity and beauty standards.

See the photo and reactions below.

