End of the road for two fraudsters who have been masquerading as Safaricom agents as detectives nab them trying to steal money from a businessman (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Two fraudsters pretending to be Safaricom agents have been arrested in Watamu after a failed attempt to steal money from a businessman’s M-Pesa account.

The two, who had been roaming around Timboni and nearby areas, were caught after trying to trick a trader into registering for Till Numbers and Pochi La Biashara.

Their plan fell apart when they entered the wrong PIN, exposing their scam.

Detectives quickly moved in and arrested the suspects, identified as Alex Mutua Kisulu and Daniel Kioko Wambua.

They also recovered two mobile phones, Safaricom-branded T-shirts, till number and Pochi La Biashara application forms, which were being used in the scheme.

The suspects are being held at Watamu Police Station as they await court proceedings to face fraud charges.

In the meantime, residents of Watamu and nearby areas who may have been victims of the two are advised to report to Watamu Police Station for assistance and further police action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST