Man mocks President RUTO in a viral video - Did he cross the line? (WATCH)







Monday, September 8, 2025 - A daring Kenyan man has lit up social media after a highly controversial video of him mocking President William Ruto went viral.

In the clip, the unidentified man is seen dressed as a nurse, theatrically administering an “injection” to a caricature of President Ruto.

The skit, clearly meant to be satirical, left some netizens in stitches, while others argued that he may have gone too far in ridiculing the Commander-in-Chief.

Supporters of the comedian praised his creativity and fearlessness, claiming satire is part of democracy.

However, critics were quick to call the stunt disrespectful and reckless, warning that such bold acts could attract legal trouble.

“Freedom of expression has limits. Mocking the President this openly is risky,” one concerned user wrote.

The clip has since spread like wildfire across social media, sparking a heated debate on whether it was harmless comedy or an act of outright disrespect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST