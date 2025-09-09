Lucky Escape! Popular Kenyan prankster survives grisly accident - “Thank God I’m Safe” (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Kenyan content creator and prankster, Elvis Mushila, is counting his blessings after surviving a terrifying car - lorry crash that left him shaken.

The accident, which occurred on Monday, September 8th, sparked an emotional wave of support across social media.

Elvis posted a chilling image of his wrecked car - its front end completely crushed - next to an overturned lorry with a shattered windscreen.

Despite the severity of the crash, he reassured fans with a simple message: “Thank God, I am safe.”

While he chose not to reveal the exact location of the incident, the photo alone was enough to stir concern.

Messages of relief and encouragement poured in, with many praising his resilience and wishing him a speedy emotional recovery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST