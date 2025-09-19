Locals perform rituals to cleanse the Kisii house where FRED MOKAYA torched his wife and staged it as a gas explosion (VIDEO)

Friday, September 19, 2025 - Shock still grips
residents of Daraja Mbili, Kisii, following the gruesome incident in which Fred
Mokaya set his wife ablaze after a domestic dispute, before attempting to
disguise the crime as a gas explosion.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, locals trooped to the
rented house where the horrific act occurred and conducted cleansing rituals.
Elders said the rites were necessary to “chase away evil
spirits” and restore calm to the neighbourhood.
The rituals came shortly after Mokaya, who had been admitted
to the ICU with severe burns sustained during the fire, succumbed to his
injuries.
The incident has left the community in disbelief, with many
struggling to reconcile the couple’s tragic end with their public image.
Friends and neighbours noted that the pair had often
portrayed themselves as a perfect match, frequently showcasing their love life
online.
