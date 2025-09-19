Locals perform rituals to cleanse the Kisii house where FRED MOKAYA torched his wife and staged it as a gas explosion (VIDEO)







Friday, September 19, 2025 - Shock still grips residents of Daraja Mbili, Kisii, following the gruesome incident in which Fred Mokaya set his wife ablaze after a domestic dispute, before attempting to disguise the crime as a gas explosion.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, locals trooped to the rented house where the horrific act occurred and conducted cleansing rituals.

Elders said the rites were necessary to “chase away evil spirits” and restore calm to the neighbourhood.

The rituals came shortly after Mokaya, who had been admitted to the ICU with severe burns sustained during the fire, succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has left the community in disbelief, with many struggling to reconcile the couple’s tragic end with their public image.

Friends and neighbours noted that the pair had often portrayed themselves as a perfect match, frequently showcasing their love life online.

FRED MOKAYA's house in Daraja Mbili, Kisii pic.twitter.com/htSuV7Hg1g — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST